QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.16 - 1.19
Vol / Avg.
51.1K/61K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.86 - 2.65
Mkt Cap
83M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
70M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gold Mountain Mining Corp is a gold and silver exploration and development company. It focuses on the expansion of the resource at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 km from Merritt in South Central British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Mountain Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Mountain Mining (GMTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Mountain Mining (OTCQB: GMTNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Mountain Mining's (GMTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Mountain Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Mountain Mining (GMTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Mountain Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Mountain Mining (GMTNF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Mountain Mining (OTCQB: GMTNF) is $1.185 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Mountain Mining (GMTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Mountain Mining.

Q

When is Gold Mountain Mining (OTCQB:GMTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Mountain Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Mountain Mining (GMTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Mountain Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Mountain Mining (GMTNF) operate in?

A

Gold Mountain Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.