Gold Mountain Mining Stock Slides After Bought Deal Public Offering
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 3:22pm   Comments
  • Gold Mountain Mining Corp (TSX: GMTN) (OTC: GMTNFentered into an amended agreement with Eight Capital, under which the Underwriters have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 14.8 million units for C$1.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$18.5 million.
  • The prior agreement consisted of 9.6 million units at C$1.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$12 million.
  • Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of C$1.75 for 24 months from the closing of the offering. 
  • The company plans to use the offering net proceeds for the development of the Elk Gold Project and working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is scheduled to close on or about April 21, 2022.
  • Price Action: GMTN shares are trading lower by 16.78% at C$1.19 on TSX, and GMTNF is lower by 16.26% at $0.95 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Penny Stocks Offerings

