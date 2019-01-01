QQQ
Gamenet Group SpA is an Italy-based gaming company. The company's operating segment include Betting retail; Online; Retail and Street Operations; Amusement with prize machines (AWP), and Video lottery terminals (VLT). It generates maximum revenue from the Amusement with prize machines (AWP) segment.

Gamenet Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gamenet Group (GMNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gamenet Group (OTCEM: GMNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gamenet Group's (GMNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gamenet Group.

Q

What is the target price for Gamenet Group (GMNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gamenet Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Gamenet Group (GMNNF)?

A

The stock price for Gamenet Group (OTCEM: GMNNF) is $9.919664 last updated Wed Jul 31 2019 16:13:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gamenet Group (GMNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gamenet Group.

Q

When is Gamenet Group (OTCEM:GMNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Gamenet Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gamenet Group (GMNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gamenet Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Gamenet Group (GMNNF) operate in?

A

Gamenet Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.