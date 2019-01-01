Gruma SAB de CV is an international food production company, originally from Mexico. The product portfolio is large: corn and flour tortillas, wheat flour, naan, pita bread, flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases, along with other food products, such as snacks, pasta, rice, condiments, and palm hearts. The company has operations in America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and is present in over 100 countries across the globe. Its well-known brands are Maseca, Robin Hood, Mission, Guerrero, Tortiricas and Tosty.