Genting Malaysia Bhd is a resort and casino company and is a subsidiary of the holdings company Genting. The company has two primary business segments: Leisure & Hospitality and Properties. The Leisure & Hospitality segment operates numerous resorts, many of which include casinos, theme parks, concerts, restaurants, and retail shopping locations. The flagship resort operates five hotels, an amusement park, and entertainment venues. The Properties segment controls and leases real estate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia.