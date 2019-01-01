QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13 - 20
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.28
Shares
226.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Genting Malaysia Bhd is a resort and casino company and is a subsidiary of the holdings company Genting. The company has two primary business segments: Leisure & Hospitality and Properties. The Leisure & Hospitality segment operates numerous resorts, many of which include casinos, theme parks, concerts, restaurants, and retail shopping locations. The flagship resort operates five hotels, an amusement park, and entertainment venues. The Properties segment controls and leases real estate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia.

Genting Malaysia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genting Malaysia (GMALY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genting Malaysia (OTCPK: GMALY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genting Malaysia's (GMALY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genting Malaysia.

Q

What is the target price for Genting Malaysia (GMALY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genting Malaysia

Q

Current Stock Price for Genting Malaysia (GMALY)?

A

The stock price for Genting Malaysia (OTCPK: GMALY) is $17.05 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:09:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genting Malaysia (GMALY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is Genting Malaysia (OTCPK:GMALY) reporting earnings?

A

Genting Malaysia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genting Malaysia (GMALY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genting Malaysia.

Q

What sector and industry does Genting Malaysia (GMALY) operate in?

A

Genting Malaysia is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.