|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.450
|-0.1000
|REV
|89.480M
|88.167M
|-1.313M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GasLog Partners.
The latest price target for GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) was reported by Jefferies on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting GLOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.60% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) is $3.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
GasLog Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.