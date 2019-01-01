QQQ
Range
3.76 - 3.89
Vol / Avg.
298.8K/263.6K
Div / Yield
0.04/1.06%
52 Wk
2.46 - 5.94
Mkt Cap
198.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.8
P/E
-
EPS
-1.5
Shares
52.2M
Outstanding
GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership that is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation, and acquisition of LNG (liquefied natural gas), carriers engaged in LNG transportation under long-term charters. The company's fleet consists of nearly ten LNG carriers, including vessels and Steam vessels that operate under long-term charters. GasLog operates its business through the single segment being Owing and operating liquefied natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.450 -0.1000
REV89.480M88.167M-1.313M

Analyst Ratings

GasLog Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GasLog Partners's (GLOP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GasLog Partners.

Q

What is the target price for GasLog Partners (GLOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) was reported by Jefferies on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting GLOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.60% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GasLog Partners (GLOP)?

A

The stock price for GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) is $3.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GasLog Partners (GLOP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reporting earnings?

A

GasLog Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GasLog Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does GasLog Partners (GLOP) operate in?

A

GasLog Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.