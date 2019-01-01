ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Clough Global Opps
(AMEX:GLO)
8.00
0.03[0.38%]
At close: Jun 2
7.91
-0.0900[-1.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.41 - 13.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding41.3M / 41.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 192.7K
Mkt Cap330.8M
P/E2.32
50d Avg. Price8.54
Div / Yield1.13/14.20%
Payout Ratio37.21
EPS-
Total Float41.3M

Clough Global Opps (AMEX:GLO), Dividends

Clough Global Opps issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Clough Global Opps generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.4%

Annual Dividend

$1.1316

Last Dividend

Apr 19

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Clough Global Opps Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Clough Global Opps (GLO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 8, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Clough Global Opps (GLO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clough Global Opps (GLO). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Clough Global Opps (GLO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clough Global Opps (GLO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Clough Global Opps (AMEX:GLO)?
A

The most current yield for Clough Global Opps (GLO) is 12.42% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.