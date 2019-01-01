QQQ
Galenfeha Inc is a US based company engaged in the engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana. In addition, it is also involved in the development of technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Geographically the activities are conducted through the region of US.

Galenfeha Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galenfeha (GLFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galenfeha (OTCPK: GLFH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Galenfeha's (GLFH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galenfeha.

Q

What is the target price for Galenfeha (GLFH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galenfeha

Q

Current Stock Price for Galenfeha (GLFH)?

A

The stock price for Galenfeha (OTCPK: GLFH) is $0.091 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:13:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galenfeha (GLFH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galenfeha.

Q

When is Galenfeha (OTCPK:GLFH) reporting earnings?

A

Galenfeha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galenfeha (GLFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galenfeha.

Q

What sector and industry does Galenfeha (GLFH) operate in?

A

Galenfeha is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.