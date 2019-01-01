QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Brands Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company design, develop, market and sell fashion accessories, footwear, and apparel. Its geographical operating segments include North America and Europe as well as Brand Management. The company generates maximum revenue from North America segment. Its product is sold through multiple distribution channels, including department stores, hypermarkets/clubs, off-price retailers, independent chains, specialty retailers and e-commerce.

Global Brands Group Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Brands Group Hldgs (GLBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Brands Group Hldgs (OTCGM: GLBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Brands Group Hldgs's (GLBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Brands Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Global Brands Group Hldgs (GLBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Brands Group Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Brands Group Hldgs (GLBRF)?

A

The stock price for Global Brands Group Hldgs (OTCGM: GLBRF) is $0.02 last updated Thu May 13 2021 13:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Brands Group Hldgs (GLBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Brands Group Hldgs.

Q

When is Global Brands Group Hldgs (OTCGM:GLBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Brands Group Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Brands Group Hldgs (GLBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Brands Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Brands Group Hldgs (GLBRF) operate in?

A

Global Brands Group Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.