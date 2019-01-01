Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ: GLBL) was reported by Macquarie on February 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GLBL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ: GLBL) was provided by Macquarie, and Cartesian Growth downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cartesian Growth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cartesian Growth was filed on February 3, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cartesian Growth (GLBL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cartesian Growth (GLBL) is trading at is $9.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
