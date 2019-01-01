QQQ
Range
2.75 - 2.88
Vol / Avg.
58.2K/145.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 3.99
Mkt Cap
494.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.79
P/E
3457.56
EPS
0
Shares
174.6M
Outstanding
Global Atomic Corp is a Canadian-based company that operates along with its subsidiaries. Its business activities include processing of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) obtained from steel companies in Turkey, through a Waelz kiln process to recover zinc concentrates that are then treated by zinc smelters; and acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. The majority of its revenue comes from its EAFD business.

Global Atomic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Atomic (GLATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Atomic (OTCQX: GLATF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Atomic's (GLATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Atomic.

Q

What is the target price for Global Atomic (GLATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Atomic

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Atomic (GLATF)?

A

The stock price for Global Atomic (OTCQX: GLATF) is $2.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Atomic (GLATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Atomic.

Q

When is Global Atomic (OTCQX:GLATF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Atomic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Atomic (GLATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Atomic.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Atomic (GLATF) operate in?

A

Global Atomic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.