Global Atomic
(OTCQX:GLATF)
2.52
0.17[7.23%]
At close: Jun 2
2.73
0.2100[8.33%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low2.35 - 2.56
52 Week High/Low1.81 - 4.07
Open / Close2.35 / 2.52
Float / Outstanding- / 177.6M
Vol / Avg.127.4K / 229.2K
Mkt Cap447.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Global Atomic (OTC:GLATF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Global Atomic reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$432.1K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Global Atomic using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Global Atomic Questions & Answers

Q
When is Global Atomic (OTCQX:GLATF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Global Atomic

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global Atomic (OTCQX:GLATF)?
A

There are no earnings for Global Atomic

Q
What were Global Atomic’s (OTCQX:GLATF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Global Atomic

