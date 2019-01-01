Glanbia (OTC:GLAPY), Dividends

Glanbia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Glanbia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Glanbia.
There are no upcoming dividends for Glanbia.
The next dividend for Glanbia (GLAPY) will be on April 28, 2010 and will be $0.19
There are no upcoming dividends for Glanbia.
Browse dividends on all stocks.