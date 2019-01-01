ñol

PGIM Global High Yield
(NYSE:GHY)
12.58
0.06[0.48%]
At close: Jun 2
12.5147
-0.0653[-0.52%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low12.47 - 12.59
52 Week High/Low11.77 - 16.1
Open / Close12.53 / 12.53
Float / Outstanding- / 40.9M
Vol / Avg.143.6K / 124K
Mkt Cap514.8M
P/E24.08
50d Avg. Price12.75
Div / Yield1.26/10.06%
Payout Ratio242.31
EPS-
Total Float-

PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PGIM Global High Yield reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PGIM Global High Yield using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

PGIM Global High Yield Questions & Answers

Q
When is PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for PGIM Global High Yield

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY)?
A

There are no earnings for PGIM Global High Yield

Q
What were PGIM Global High Yield’s (NYSE:GHY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for PGIM Global High Yield

