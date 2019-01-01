ñol

Granite Falls Energy
(OTC:GFGY)
2000.00
00
At close: Apr 1
2200.00
200.00[10.00%]
After Hours: 5:45PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1900 - 2300
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding20K / 30.6K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap61.2M
P/E1.18
50d Avg. Price2000
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS817.88
Total Float-

Granite Falls Energy (OTC:GFGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Granite Falls Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$109.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Granite Falls Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Granite Falls Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Granite Falls Energy (OTC:GFGY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Granite Falls Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Granite Falls Energy (OTC:GFGY)?
A

There are no earnings for Granite Falls Energy

Q
What were Granite Falls Energy’s (OTC:GFGY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Granite Falls Energy

