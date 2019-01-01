QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
GetFugu Inc is engaged in the development of next generation mobile search tools.

see more
GetFugu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GetFugu (GFGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GetFugu (OTCEM: GFGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GetFugu's (GFGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GetFugu.

Q

What is the target price for GetFugu (GFGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GetFugu

Q

Current Stock Price for GetFugu (GFGU)?

A

The stock price for GetFugu (OTCEM: GFGU) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:34:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GetFugu (GFGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GetFugu.

Q

When is GetFugu (OTCEM:GFGU) reporting earnings?

A

GetFugu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GetFugu (GFGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GetFugu.

Q

What sector and industry does GetFugu (GFGU) operate in?

A

GetFugu is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.