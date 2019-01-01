ñol

Guaranty Financial
(OTCEM:GFCJ)
0.035
00
At close: Feb 8
0.027
-0.0080[-22.86%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT

Guaranty Financial (OTC:GFCJ), Dividends

Guaranty Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Guaranty Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 15, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Guaranty Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on November 2, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ). The last dividend payout was on November 2, 2007 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on November 2, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Guaranty Financial (OTCEM:GFCJ)?
A

Guaranty Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) was $0.50 and was paid out next on November 2, 2007.

