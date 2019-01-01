Guaranty Financial (OTC:GFCJ), Dividends

Guaranty Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Guaranty Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on November 2, 2007.
There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ). The last dividend payout was on November 2, 2007 and was $0.50
There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on November 2, 2007
Guaranty Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) was $0.50 and was paid out next on November 2, 2007.
Browse dividends on all stocks.