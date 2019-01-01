Guaranty Financial (OTC:GFCJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Guaranty Financial
No Data
Guaranty Financial Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ)?
There is no price target for Guaranty Financial
What is the most recent analyst rating for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ)?
There is no analyst for Guaranty Financial
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ)?
There is no next analyst rating for Guaranty Financial
Is the Analyst Rating Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Guaranty Financial
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.