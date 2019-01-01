Guaranty Financial (OTC:GFCJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$537.7K
Earnings History
No Data
Guaranty Financial Questions & Answers
When is Guaranty Financial (OTCEM:GFCJ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Guaranty Financial
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Guaranty Financial (OTCEM:GFCJ)?
There are no earnings for Guaranty Financial
What were Guaranty Financial’s (OTCEM:GFCJ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Guaranty Financial
