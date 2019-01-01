QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Guaranty Financial Corp provides a range of commercial & retail banking services. The company's services include checking, savings, money-market, & individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers financial services in Wisconsin, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

Guaranty Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guaranty Financial (OTCEM: GFCJ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Guaranty Financial's (GFCJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guaranty Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guaranty Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Guaranty Financial (GFCJ)?

A

The stock price for Guaranty Financial (OTCEM: GFCJ) is $0.035 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:03:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2007 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2007.

Q

When is Guaranty Financial (OTCEM:GFCJ) reporting earnings?

A

Guaranty Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guaranty Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Guaranty Financial (GFCJ) operate in?

A

Guaranty Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.