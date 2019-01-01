QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4 - 6.48
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7
EPS
0.09
Shares
313.2M
Outstanding
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is a broadcasting television company. The firm's operations include television networks and media production. Mediaset Espana provides a suite of channels that consist of both free TV as well as pay TV. The company also provides Internet video operations. Mediaset produces a number of television programs that are broadcast on its networks and exported abroad. Mediaset Espana generates the vast majority of its revenue in Spain from both advertising revenue and pay subscriptions.

Analyst Ratings

Mediaset Espana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mediaset Espana (GETVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mediaset Espana (OTCPK: GETVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mediaset Espana's (GETVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mediaset Espana.

Q

What is the target price for Mediaset Espana (GETVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mediaset Espana

Q

Current Stock Price for Mediaset Espana (GETVF)?

A

The stock price for Mediaset Espana (OTCPK: GETVF) is $4.75 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:36:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mediaset Espana (GETVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mediaset Espana.

Q

When is Mediaset Espana (OTCPK:GETVF) reporting earnings?

A

Mediaset Espana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mediaset Espana (GETVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mediaset Espana.

Q

What sector and industry does Mediaset Espana (GETVF) operate in?

A

Mediaset Espana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.