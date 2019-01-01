Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is a broadcasting television company. The firm's operations include television networks and media production. Mediaset Espana provides a suite of channels that consist of both free TV as well as pay TV. The company also provides Internet video operations. Mediaset produces a number of television programs that are broadcast on its networks and exported abroad. Mediaset Espana generates the vast majority of its revenue in Spain from both advertising revenue and pay subscriptions.