GEO Group
(NYSE:GEO)
7.09
-0.06[-0.84%]
At close: Jun 2
7.08
-0.0100[-0.14%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low7.03 - 7.2
52 Week High/Low5.21 - 11
Open / Close7.17 / 7.08
Float / Outstanding65.1M / 124.1M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 2M
Mkt Cap879.8M
P/E16.63
50d Avg. Price6.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float65.1M

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), Dividends

GEO Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GEO Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.2%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Jan 25, 2021
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GEO Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GEO Group (GEO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEO Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on February 1, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own GEO Group (GEO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEO Group (GEO). The last dividend payout was on February 1, 2021 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next GEO Group (GEO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEO Group (GEO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on February 1, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)?
A

GEO Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GEO Group (GEO) was $0.25 and was paid out next on February 1, 2021.

