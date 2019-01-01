Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Media and Content, and Connectivity. The Media and Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. Its Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. The company derives maximum revenue from Connectivity segment and geographically from Asia and Middle East.