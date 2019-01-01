QQQ
G8 Education operates a portfolio of around 480 childcare centres in Australia, implying a market share of around 8%. The company is highly dependent on government subsidies, which comprise around 60% of childcare fees, but we expect subsidies to continue growing with childcare demand. G8 does not own the buildings from which its childcare centres operate, and labour costs comprise around 60% of expenses, with rental costs comprising around 15%.

G8 Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G8 Education (GEDUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G8 Education (OTCPK: GEDUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G8 Education's (GEDUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G8 Education.

Q

What is the target price for G8 Education (GEDUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G8 Education

Q

Current Stock Price for G8 Education (GEDUF)?

A

The stock price for G8 Education (OTCPK: GEDUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G8 Education (GEDUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G8 Education.

Q

When is G8 Education (OTCPK:GEDUF) reporting earnings?

A

G8 Education does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G8 Education (GEDUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G8 Education.

Q

What sector and industry does G8 Education (GEDUF) operate in?

A

G8 Education is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.