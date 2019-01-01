QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
714.8K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
8.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
726.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Global Digital Solutions Inc operates as a holding company. It is focused on providing security and technology solution. The company solutions are used in emergency management, first responders, national security and law enforcement operations.

Global Digital Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Digital Solutions (GDSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Digital Solutions (OTCPK: GDSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Digital Solutions's (GDSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Digital Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Global Digital Solutions (GDSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Digital Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Digital Solutions (GDSI)?

A

The stock price for Global Digital Solutions (OTCPK: GDSI) is $0.0115 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:00:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Digital Solutions (GDSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Digital Solutions.

Q

When is Global Digital Solutions (OTCPK:GDSI) reporting earnings?

A

Global Digital Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Digital Solutions (GDSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Digital Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Digital Solutions (GDSI) operate in?

A

Global Digital Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.