Goodfood Market Corp is an online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and groceries that make it easy for members to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The company's mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes. Goodfood members have access to products and exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer fulfilment ecosystem that eliminates waste and retail overhead. It has a production facility and administrative offices in Montreal, with five additional facilities located in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in Ontario is currently under construction.