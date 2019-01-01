QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 7:08AM
Goodfood Market Corp is an online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and groceries that make it easy for members to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The company's mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes. Goodfood members have access to products and exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer fulfilment ecosystem that eliminates waste and retail overhead. It has a production facility and administrative offices in Montreal, with five additional facilities located in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in Ontario is currently under construction.

Goodfood Market Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodfood Market (GDDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodfood Market (OTCPK: GDDFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodfood Market's (GDDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodfood Market.

Q

What is the target price for Goodfood Market (GDDFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Goodfood Market (OTCPK: GDDFF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting GDDFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 312.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodfood Market (GDDFF)?

A

The stock price for Goodfood Market (OTCPK: GDDFF) is $2.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:10:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodfood Market (GDDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodfood Market.

Q

When is Goodfood Market (OTCPK:GDDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Goodfood Market does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodfood Market (GDDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodfood Market.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodfood Market (GDDFF) operate in?

A

Goodfood Market is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.