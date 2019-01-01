Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Goodfood Market (OTCPK: GDDFF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting GDDFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 520.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Goodfood Market (OTCPK: GDDFF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Goodfood Market initiated their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Goodfood Market, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Goodfood Market was filed on April 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Goodfood Market (GDDFF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Goodfood Market (GDDFF) is trading at is $1.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.