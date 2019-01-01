Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)
$77.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Goodfood Market using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Goodfood Market Questions & Answers
When is Goodfood Market (OTCPK:GDDFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Goodfood Market
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goodfood Market (OTCPK:GDDFF)?
There are no earnings for Goodfood Market
What were Goodfood Market’s (OTCPK:GDDFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Goodfood Market
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.