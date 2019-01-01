ñol

GCM Grosvenor
(NASDAQ:GCMG)
8.08
0.14[1.76%]
At close: Jun 2
8.08
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low7.94 - 8.14
52 Week High/Low7.78 - 12.38
Open / Close7.94 / 8.08
Float / Outstanding25.7M / 43.6M
Vol / Avg.313.5K / 314.4K
Mkt Cap352.3M
P/E19.37
50d Avg. Price8.86
Div / Yield0.4/5.04%
Payout Ratio90.24
EPS0.11
Total Float25.7M

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG), Dividends

GCM Grosvenor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GCM Grosvenor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.61%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GCM Grosvenor Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GCM Grosvenor. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for GCM Grosvenor ($GCMG) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)?
A

GCM Grosvenor has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

