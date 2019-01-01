GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA by GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA Stock (OTC:GCCRF), Dividends

GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA by GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA by GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.