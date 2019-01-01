GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTC:GBTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) was reported by Wedbush on July 10, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting GBTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) was provided by Wedbush, and GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) was filed on July 10, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 10, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC) is trading at is $19.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
