ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Global Bio-chem Tech Gr
(OTCPK:GBCMY)
0.9202
00
At close: May 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.76 - 1.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 178.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap163.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (OTC:GBCMY), Dividends

Global Bio-chem Tech Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Bio-chem Tech Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Global Bio-chem Tech Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) will be on May 11, 2012 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (OTCPK:GBCMY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr.

Browse dividends on all stocks.