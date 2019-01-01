ñol

NG Energy International
(OTCQX:GASXF)
0.87
-0.0154[-1.73%]
At close: Jun 2
1.54
0.67[77.01%]
After Hours: 8:04AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.87 - 0.9
52 Week High/Low0.63 - 2
Open / Close0.89 / 0.87
Float / Outstanding- / 123.2M
Vol / Avg.11.3K / 82.3K
Mkt Cap107.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

NG Energy International (OTC:GASXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NG Energy International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NG Energy International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

NG Energy International Questions & Answers

Q
When is NG Energy International (OTCQX:GASXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for NG Energy International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NG Energy International (OTCQX:GASXF)?
A

There are no earnings for NG Energy International

Q
What were NG Energy International’s (OTCQX:GASXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for NG Energy International

