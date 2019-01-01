ñol

General Assembly Holdings
(OTCPK:GASMF)
0.6129
00
At close: Feb 25
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.56 - 0.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap13.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

General Assembly Holdings (OTC:GASMF), Dividends

General Assembly Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash General Assembly Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

General Assembly Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Assembly Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Assembly Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next General Assembly Holdings (GASMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Assembly Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for General Assembly Holdings (OTCPK:GASMF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Assembly Holdings.

