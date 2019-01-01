Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Gain Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $39.73 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 7.28% drop in the share price the next day.

