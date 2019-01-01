ñol

Engine Gaming And Media
(NASDAQ:GAME)
0.9402
-0.0097[-1.02%]
At close: Jun 2
0.925
-0.0152[-1.62%]
After Hours: 6:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.91 - 0.99
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 13.4
Open / Close0.99 / 0.95
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.26.1K / 58K
Mkt Cap14.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float-

Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Engine Gaming And Media reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$-0.490

Quarterly Revenue

$9.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$9.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Engine Gaming And Media using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Engine Gaming And Media Questions & Answers

Q
When is Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) reporting earnings?
A

Engine Gaming And Media (GAME) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which beat the estimate of $-0.31.

Q
What were Engine Gaming And Media’s (NASDAQ:GAME) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.3M, which beat the estimate of $11.4M.

