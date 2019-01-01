ñol

Engine Gaming And Media
(NASDAQ:GAME)
0.9402
-0.0097[-1.02%]
At close: Jun 2
0.925
-0.0152[-1.62%]
After Hours: 6:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.91 - 0.99
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 13.4
Open / Close0.99 / 0.95
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.26.1K / 58K
Mkt Cap14.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float-

Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME), Dividends

Engine Gaming And Media issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Engine Gaming And Media generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 20, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Engine Gaming And Media Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Engine Gaming And Media (GAME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engine Gaming And Media. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.02 on January 20, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Engine Gaming And Media (GAME) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engine Gaming And Media (GAME). The last dividend payout was on January 20, 2012 and was $1.02

Q
How much per share is the next Engine Gaming And Media (GAME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engine Gaming And Media (GAME). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.02 on January 20, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME)?
A

Engine Gaming And Media has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Engine Gaming And Media (GAME) was $1.02 and was paid out next on January 20, 2012.

