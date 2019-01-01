ñol

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026
(NASDAQ:GAINN)
24.70
00
At close: Jun 1
25.07
0.3700[1.50%]
After Hours: 4:09PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN), Dividends

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.38%

Annual Dividend

$1.6250

Last Dividend

Sep 19, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on September 28, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN)?
A

Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) was $0.14 and was paid out next on September 28, 2018.

