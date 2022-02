Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing alpha therapeutics for curing cancer. It develops Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT) together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology. The firm's lead product candidate comprises FPI-1434, a monotherapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers; FPI-1966, for the treatment of head and neck and bladder cancers; and FPI-2059 among others.