Fast Retailing is Japan's largest apparel company, operating the casualwear retail chain Uniqlo, known for its high-quality functional apparel at reasonable prices. The business is founded on a private-label apparel model whereby Fast Retailing is in charge of product design, production, and sales. Fast Retailing is ranked the third- largest apparel company by sales globally, thanks to expansion of Uniqlo, which contributes more than 80% of group sales and 90% of profits. As at the end of August 2020, it runs 3,630 stores globally, including 813 and 1,439 Uniqlo stores in Japan and overseas, respectively. Other brands in its portfolio include GU and acquired brands including Theory, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse Tam Tam (French lingerie), and J Brand (premium denim).