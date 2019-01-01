QQQ
Range
54.81 - 55.63
Vol / Avg.
46.4K/36.5K
Div / Yield
0.43/0.78%
52 Wk
50.64 - 102.65
Mkt Cap
56B
Payout Ratio
24.73
Open
55.35
P/E
33.7
EPS
91.62
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Fast Retailing is Japan's largest apparel company, operating the casualwear retail chain Uniqlo, known for its high-quality functional apparel at reasonable prices. The business is founded on a private-label apparel model whereby Fast Retailing is in charge of product design, production, and sales. Fast Retailing is ranked the third- largest apparel company by sales globally, thanks to expansion of Uniqlo, which contributes more than 80% of group sales and 90% of profits. As at the end of August 2020, it runs 3,630 stores globally, including 813 and 1,439 Uniqlo stores in Japan and overseas, respectively. Other brands in its portfolio include GU and acquired brands including Theory, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse Tam Tam (French lingerie), and J Brand (premium denim).

Fast Retailing Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK: FRCOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fast Retailing Co's (FRCOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fast Retailing Co.

Q

What is the target price for Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fast Retailing Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY)?

A

The stock price for Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK: FRCOY) is $54.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 5, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK:FRCOY) reporting earnings?

A

Fast Retailing Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fast Retailing Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) operate in?

A

Fast Retailing Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.