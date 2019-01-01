ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fast Retailing Co
(OTCPK:FRCOY)
47.94
0.49[1.03%]
Last update: 9:54AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low47.94 - 47.95
52 Week High/Low43.47 - 82.02
Open / Close47.95 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1B
Vol / Avg.4.2K / 43K
Mkt Cap49B
P/E29.28
50d Avg. Price48.18
Div / Yield0.43/0.90%
Payout Ratio23.29
EPS52.12
Total Float-

Fast Retailing Co (OTC:FRCOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fast Retailing Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$591.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fast Retailing Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fast Retailing Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK:FRCOY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fast Retailing Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK:FRCOY)?
A

There are no earnings for Fast Retailing Co

Q
What were Fast Retailing Co’s (OTCPK:FRCOY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fast Retailing Co

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.