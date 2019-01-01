Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jan 20
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$43.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$43.2M
Earnings History
Republic First Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) reporting earnings?
Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 20, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which hit the estimate of $0.04.
What were Republic First Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.2M, which missed the estimate of $20.9M.
