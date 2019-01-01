Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting FRBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.17% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Republic First Bancorp maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Republic First Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Republic First Bancorp was filed on August 1, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.25 to $4.50. The current price Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) is trading at is $4.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
