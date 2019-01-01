Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$4.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Five Point Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Five Point Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) reporting earnings?
Five Point Holdings (FPH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $-0.17.
What were Five Point Holdings’s (NYSE:FPH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $92.3M, which beat the estimate of $38.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.