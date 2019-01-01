Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Five Point Holdings
Five Point Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.50 expecting FPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Five Point Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Five Point Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Five Point Holdings was filed on May 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Five Point Holdings (FPH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $5.50. The current price Five Point Holdings (FPH) is trading at is $4.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
