Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.810
Quarterly Revenue
$3.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.5B
Earnings History
Fox Questions & Answers
When is Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) reporting earnings?
Fox (FOX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.37.
What were Fox’s (NASDAQ:FOX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.7B, which missed the estimate of $6.8B.
