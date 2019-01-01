QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.2K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.19%
52 Wk
4.46 - 4.46
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
19.63
Open
-
P/E
110.46
EPS
0.13
Shares
609.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fortnox AB provides internet-based business applications for accounting, invoicing, sales support, time reporting and payroll administration. Its products ae used in small businesses, associations, schools and accounting agencies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fortnox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortnox (FNOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortnox (OTCGM: FNOXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortnox's (FNOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortnox.

Q

What is the target price for Fortnox (FNOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortnox

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortnox (FNOXF)?

A

The stock price for Fortnox (OTCGM: FNOXF) is $4.460402 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:36:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortnox (FNOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortnox.

Q

When is Fortnox (OTCGM:FNOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Fortnox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortnox (FNOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortnox.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortnox (FNOXF) operate in?

A

Fortnox is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.