Fortnox (OTC:FNOXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$279.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Fortnox using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Fortnox Questions & Answers
When is Fortnox (OTCPK:FNOXF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Fortnox
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fortnox (OTCPK:FNOXF)?
There are no earnings for Fortnox
What were Fortnox’s (OTCPK:FNOXF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Fortnox
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.