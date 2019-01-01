ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fortnox
(OTCPK:FNOXF)
4.1705
00
At close: Mar 2
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.17 - 4.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 609.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 5K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E10.21
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.01/0.20%
Payout Ratio1.99
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Fortnox (OTC:FNOXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fortnox reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$279.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fortnox using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fortnox Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fortnox (OTCPK:FNOXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fortnox

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fortnox (OTCPK:FNOXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Fortnox

Q
What were Fortnox’s (OTCPK:FNOXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fortnox

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.