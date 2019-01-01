QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
733.5M
Outstanding
Odessa Minerals Ltd is a diamond explorer company. The company's projects are located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Its projects include Aries, Ellendale, Calwynyardah, Noonkanbah.

Odessa Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Odessa Minerals (FNGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odessa Minerals (OTCPK: FNGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Odessa Minerals's (FNGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Odessa Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Odessa Minerals (FNGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Odessa Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Odessa Minerals (FNGGF)?

A

The stock price for Odessa Minerals (OTCPK: FNGGF) is $0.0025 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 14:36:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Odessa Minerals (FNGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odessa Minerals.

Q

When is Odessa Minerals (OTCPK:FNGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Odessa Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Odessa Minerals (FNGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odessa Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Odessa Minerals (FNGGF) operate in?

A

Odessa Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.