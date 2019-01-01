ñol

Farmers & Merchants Bank
(OTCQX:FMBL)
7655.00
00
At close: May 27
7899.75
244.75[3.20%]
PreMarket: 8:44AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7605 - 8400
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 125.6K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap961.7M
P/E8.52
50d Avg. Price8059.25
Div / Yield112/1.46%
Payout Ratio12.02
EPS230.66
Total Float-

Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTC:FMBL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Farmers & Merchants Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$79.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Farmers & Merchants Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Farmers & Merchants Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQX:FMBL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Farmers & Merchants Bank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQX:FMBL)?
A

There are no earnings for Farmers & Merchants Bank

Q
What were Farmers & Merchants Bank’s (OTCQX:FMBL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Farmers & Merchants Bank

